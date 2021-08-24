12:49
USD 84.58
EUR 99.22
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 212.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 691,816 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 212,489,925 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (37,935,277), India (32,449,306), Brazil (20,583,994), France (6,708,163), Russia (6,672,373), Turkey (6,234,490), Great Britain (6,555,419), Italy (4,488,779), Spain (4,794,352), Germany (3,881,633), Argentina (5,139,966), Iran (4,715,771) and Columbia (4,892,235).

At least 4,440,409 people died from the virus, including 629,390 people — in the USA, 574,848— in Brazil, 253,155— in Mexico, 434,756— in India, 132,000— in the UK, 128,795— in Italy and 173,768 — in Russia.

At least 174,347 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 811,052 cases — in Kazakhstan, 149,876— in Uzbekistan, 16,514 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/204934/
views: 38
Print
Related
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,276 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 444 - in serious condition
199 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,347 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,534 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 489 - in serious condition
228 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,148 in total
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
24 August, Tuesday
12:44
Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalysts and residues of precious metals Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalysts and residues of pre...
12:35
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 212.4 million people globally
12:19
President Sadyr Japarov participates in board meeting of Interior Ministry
12:08
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov's supporters demand his release
11:59
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev pays 50 million soms and leaves remand prison