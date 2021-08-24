Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 212.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 691,816 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 212,489,925 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (37,935,277), India (32,449,306), Brazil (20,583,994), France (6,708,163), Russia (6,672,373), Turkey (6,234,490), Great Britain (6,555,419), Italy (4,488,779), Spain (4,794,352), Germany (3,881,633), Argentina (5,139,966), Iran (4,715,771) and Columbia (4,892,235).

At least 4,440,409 people died from the virus, including 629,390 people — in the USA, 574,848— in Brazil, 253,155— in Mexico, 434,756— in India, 132,000— in the UK, 128,795— in Italy and 173,768 — in Russia.

At least 174,347 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 811,052 cases — in Kazakhstan, 149,876— in Uzbekistan, 16,514 — in Tajikistan.