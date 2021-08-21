Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months

Police officers destroyed more than 187 tonnes of wild hemp. These are the results of Kara-Kurai raid that took place throughout Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of July. Press service of the Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

«At least 220 brigades were formed to destroy wild-growing hemp, which included 3,213 people. About 3,023 hectares of land were examined, 187,675 kilograms of hemp were mowed and burned down,» the state service informed.

In addition, 244,857 grams of drugs were withdrawn from the illegal trafficking: 10,109 grams of hashish, 7 grams of psychotropic substances, 231,623 grams of marijuana, 2,171 grams of cannabis, as well as precursors in the form of hydrochloric and sulfuric acid.