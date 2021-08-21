12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 12 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, four cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Batken region, one — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Issyk-Kul region and four more — in Chui region.

Five medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, nine — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,712 medical workers, 6,367 of them have recovered in the republic.