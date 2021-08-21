10:56
Germany to allocate 110,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kyrgyzstan Gabriela Guellil. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties noted the high level of Kyrgyz-German relations, talked about the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

They paid special attention to preparations for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in 2022, including the organization of mutual visits at the highest and high levels. Additionally, the parties discussed the opening of French-German Institute of Culture in Bishkek that is aimed to strengthen and expand cooperation in the cultural and educational sphere between the countries.

Ambassador Gabriela Guellil informed about the decision of the Government of Germany to allocate 110,000 doses of vaccines to Kyrgyzstan within the framework of bilateral cooperation through the COVAX mechanism. Logistics issues will be discussed additionally.
