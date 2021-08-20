Aripov: It is necessary to effectively use transport potential of Central Asia

«We need to effectively use the existing transport potential of Central Asia,» the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, the phased removal of restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic allowed Uzbekistan to achieve positive trade dynamics with all EAEU countries. The republic’s trade with the union states has grown by 25 percent for six months.

«For further growth, we want to continue working with the EEC and members of the Union on removal of barriers issue. We believe that the ramified and integrated transport system of Central Asia can become an important transit hub on the Eurasian continent. We stand for the highest load on transport corridors and infrastructure of large logistics centers. Uzbekistan is interested in joining the EAEU projects on digitalization of transport corridors and electronic document flow in the transport sector,» Abdulla Aripov stressed.