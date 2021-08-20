Roman Golovchenko: Common EAEU public procurement market is extremely important

«We consider the ongoing negotiations over the creation of a common market of public and municipal procurement of the EAEU as important,» the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said at an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, a constructive dialogue on all topical issues took place yesterday in a narrow format. The agreements reached are aimed at protecting the common market of the EAEU member states. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Belarus believes that the states of the Eurasian Economic Union have made significant progress in creating a single public procurement market over the year.

«The Eurasian register of industrial goods has been formed and launched, a regulatory framework is being formed. Recently, the EEC Council determined the conditions and production processes for a group of automobile production products. We are confident that in the conditions of thoughtless application of measures of economic restriction in international relations and pressure to increase technological independence in the competence of the union, this is undoubtedly the right direction in our integration. We hope that the Russian side will retain access to public procurement for companies from the EAEU countries that were included in the Russian register, but have not yet managed to switch to the Eurasian one,» he said.

In addition, Roman Golovchenko noted that he considers the stable functioning of the EAEU food market, as well as cooperation with China and a coordinated transport policy of the Union, important. He also stressed the need to control the applied measures of influence of third countries in industrial and other economic spheres. He believes that this is necessary for a timely response to challenges and threats.