Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 209.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 700,140 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 209,922,157 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (37,292,779), India (32,322,258), Brazil (20,494,212), France (6,636,833), Russia (6,592,705), Turkey (6,157,742), Great Britain (6,422,515), Italy (4,464,005), Spain (4,758,003), Germany (3,854,529), Argentina (5,116,803), Iran (4,587,683) and Columbia (4,880,516).

At least 4,401,916 people died from the virus, including 625,153 people — in the USA, 572,641— in Brazil, 250,469— in Mexico, 433,049— in India, 131,691— in the UK, 128,634— in Italy and 170,716 — in Russia.

At least 173,428 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 782,518 cases — in Kazakhstan, 146,459— in Uzbekistan, 16,326 — in Tajikistan.