Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 209.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 686,214 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 209,222,017 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (37,148,877), India (32,285,857), Brazil (20,457,897), France (6,611,444), Russia (6,572,246), Turkey (6,138,422), Great Britain (6,385,982), Italy (4,456,765), Spain (4,745,558), Germany (3,846,226), Argentina (5,106,207), Iran (4,556,417) and Columbia (4,877,323).

At least 4,392,130 people died from the virus, including 624,209 people — in the USA, 571,662— in Brazil, 250,469— in Mexico, 432,519— in India, 131,577— in the UK, 128,579— in Italy and 169,948 — in Russia.

At least 173,186 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 774,760 cases — in Kazakhstan, 145,615— in Uzbekistan, 16,275 — in Tajikistan.