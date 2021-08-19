Sadyr Japarov goes on working trip to Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working trip to Issyk-Kul region on August 19-21. Presidential press service reported.

He will take part in international events in connection with holding of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata city. Sadyr Japarov will meet with the heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), exchange views on cooperation and measures to deepen integration within the Union.

In addition, the president will pay a working trip around Issyk-Kul region, where he will take part in events held within the framework of the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, as well as get acquainted with the activities of industrial and manufacturing enterprises.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata on August 19-20 in in-person format.