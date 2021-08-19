13:44
USD 84.60
EUR 99.15
RUB 1.15
English

Sadyr Japarov goes on working trip to Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working trip to Issyk-Kul region on August 19-21. Presidential press service reported.

He will take part in international events in connection with holding of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata city. Sadyr Japarov will meet with the heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), exchange views on cooperation and measures to deepen integration within the Union.

In addition, the president will pay a working trip around Issyk-Kul region, where he will take part in events held within the framework of the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, as well as get acquainted with the activities of industrial and manufacturing enterprises.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata on August 19-20 in in-person format.
link: https://24.kg/english/204443/
views: 98
Print
Related
President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghanistan
President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated
President receives Deputy Chairman of Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov
President Sadyr Japarov visits Altyn jewelry factory
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
President Sadyr Japarov gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Results of Sadyr Japarov’ meeting with deputies announced
President Sadyr Japarov to meet with deputies of Parliament
80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis trust President Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov instructs to accelerate pace of vaccination of population
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
19 August, Thursday
13:38
USA ready to finance education of 150 Afghan students in Bishkek USA ready to finance education of 150 Afghan students...
13:17
COVID-19: Kyrgyz airlines resume flights
13:00
Sadyr Japarov goes on working trip to Issyk-Kul region
12:48
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:43
4,458 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 600 - in serious condition