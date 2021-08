To date, 77.6 percent of 2,978 employees of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan have been vaccinated against coronavirus. The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a press conference.

«As of today, 21 pregnant women cannot be vaccinated, and 25 employees have a medical exemption to immunization. At least 41,300 medical workers (57.5 percent) were vaccinated with the first dose, with the second — 31,622 (44 percent),» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.