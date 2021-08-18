13:14
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 208.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 722,978 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 208,535,803 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (37,009,359), India (32,250,679), Brazil (20,416,183), France (6,352,224), Russia (6,551,934), Turkey (6,118,478), Great Britain (6,352,224), Italy (4,449,606), Spain (4,733,602), Germany (3,837,218), Argentina (5,096,443), Iran (4,517,243) and Columbia (4,874,169).

At least 4,381,717 people died from the virus, including 623,297 people — in the USA, 570,598— in Brazil, 249,529— in Mexico, 432,079— in India, 131,466— in the UK, 128,510— in Italy and 169,169 — in Russia.

At least 172,937 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 767,163 cases — in Kazakhstan, 144,764— in Uzbekistan, 16,223 — in Tajikistan.
