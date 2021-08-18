10:08
USD 84.71
EUR 99.78
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstanis most often buy flour, bread and bakery products

The volume of retail trade turnover in the country as a whole amounted to 356 billion soms in 2020, having decreased by almost 19 percent compared to the previous year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Food products accounted for more than 56 percent in the total volume of retail trade turnover. Their sales volume exceeded 200 billion soms in 2020.

Kyrgyzstanis most often (more than 26 percent) bought flour, bread and bakery products.

Meat and meat products accounted for more than 12 percent in the retail trade in food products, and alcoholic beverages — for more than 7 percent.

Non-food products accounted for 44 percent, or about 156 billion soms. In the structure of such goods, fuels and lubricants (32.6 percent), building materials (14 percent) and cars (8.2 percent) accounted for the largest share of sales.

The share of sales of pharmaceuticals increased 2.4 times — from 3.9 percent in the total volume of non-food products in 2019 to 9.4 percent in 2020. Bishkek (about 37 percent), Chui (more than 15 percent) and Jalal-Abad (more than 14 percent) regions take the largest share in the volume of retail trade in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/204290/
views: 89
Print
Related
EAEU to create new standards for food products
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
18 August, Wednesday
09:53
Kyrgyzstani wins medal at Junior World Grappling Championship Kyrgyzstani wins medal at Junior World Grappling Champ...
09:43
269 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,937 in total
09:40
Kyrgyzstanis most often buy flour, bread and bakery products
17 August, Tuesday
19:24
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation in combating COVID-19
19:19
Awards ceremony for Olympic medalists to take place on August 23
19:12
Kyrgyz artist paints picture about situation in Afghanistan
18:57
Russian Deputy Minister of Culture discusses problems of Russian Drama Theater
18:51
China ready to invest in production of UAV in Kyrgyzstan