Kyrgyzstanis most often buy flour, bread and bakery products

The volume of retail trade turnover in the country as a whole amounted to 356 billion soms in 2020, having decreased by almost 19 percent compared to the previous year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Food products accounted for more than 56 percent in the total volume of retail trade turnover. Their sales volume exceeded 200 billion soms in 2020.

Kyrgyzstanis most often (more than 26 percent) bought flour, bread and bakery products.

Meat and meat products accounted for more than 12 percent in the retail trade in food products, and alcoholic beverages — for more than 7 percent.

Non-food products accounted for 44 percent, or about 156 billion soms. In the structure of such goods, fuels and lubricants (32.6 percent), building materials (14 percent) and cars (8.2 percent) accounted for the largest share of sales.

The share of sales of pharmaceuticals increased 2.4 times — from 3.9 percent in the total volume of non-food products in 2019 to 9.4 percent in 2020. Bishkek (about 37 percent), Chui (more than 15 percent) and Jalal-Abad (more than 14 percent) regions take the largest share in the volume of retail trade in the republic.