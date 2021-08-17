18:46
USD 84.74
EUR 99.87
RUB 1.15
English

Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated

External management at Kumtor will be in effect until all detected violations are eliminated or the right to use subsoil is suspended. Deputy Chairman of the State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the deputies of the Parliament adopted amendments to the law on joint stock companies in May. They not only introduce the possibility of an external management procedure, but also prescribe the norms according to which it is in force.

«Yes, there is no clause on timing in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on the introduction of external management. Article 65-1 of the law on joint stock companies says that the temporary external manager is obliged to ensure maintenance in proper condition. He is appointed when industrial societies violate environmental and other norms. It works until the violations are eliminated or the right to use the subsoil is suspended,» Meder Mashiev told.

«The external manager is obliged to report monthly. The external manager of Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk submits reports. The Cabinet, represented by the State Property Management Fund, reads them,» he concluded.

External management was introduced at Kumtor on May 17, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/204276/
views: 27
Print
Related
Kumtor case: Activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek again
Tengiz Bolturuk about safety - core value at Kumtor
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Sullivan & Cromwell to represent interests of Centerra’s subsidiaries in court
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
Kumtor case: Asylbek Jeenbekov remanded in custody
Kumtor case: Supporters of Asylbek Jeenbekov hold rally in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov hospitalized in private clinic
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
17 August, Tuesday
18:38
Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until...
18:26
Cholpon-Ata to host next meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
18:18
Ambassador to Afghanistan tells about evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis
18:13
Nine compatriots evacuated from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan
18:08
Orhan Inandi case: Military Prosecutor's Office opens case against border guards