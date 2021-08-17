Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 672,551 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 207,812,825 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (36,885,670), India (32,225,513), Brazil (20,378,570), France (6,476,855), Russia (6,531,585), Turkey (6,096,786), Great Britain (6,325,515), Italy (4,719,266), Spain (4,693,540), Germany (3,831,827), Argentina (5,088,271), Iran (4,467,015) and Columbia (4,870,922).

At least 4,370,770 people died from the virus, including 622,295 people — in the USA, 569,492— in Brazil, 248,652— in Mexico, 431,642— in India, 131,296— in the UK, 128,456— in Italy and 168,384 — in Russia.

At least 172,668 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 760,241 cases — in Kazakhstan, 143,918— in Uzbekistan, 16,121 — in Tajikistan.