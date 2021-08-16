11:57
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,767,120 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 207,140,274 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (36,670,140), India (32,192,576), Brazil (20,364,099), France (6,471,262), Russia (6,511,431), Turkey (6,078,623), Great Britain (6,297,157), Italy (4,440,669), Spain (4,693,540), Germany (3,828,278), Argentina (5,084,635), Iran (4,425,821) and Columbia (4,867,761).

At least 4,361,418 people died from the virus, including 621,605 people — in the USA, 569,058— in Brazil, 248,167— in Mexico, 431,225— in India, 131,269— in the UK, 128,432— in Italy and 167,595 — in Russia.

At least 172,327 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 752,926 cases — in Kazakhstan, 143,041— in Uzbekistan, 16,061 — in Tajikistan.
