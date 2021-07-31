Russian retailers get interested in Kyrgyz goods

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan together with the UNDP project «Facilitation of Trade in Central Asia» held B2B meetings with retailers of the Russian Federation. Press service of the ministry reported.

Over 35 domestic companies from the food, agricultural and clothing industries attended the meetings. Representatives of the Russian retail chains Magnit, Utkonos, Slata, Prodmassiv Sibir, Agromirmarket and Dobrotsen took part in the contact exchange from the Russian side.

«Following the results of the B2B meetings, representatives of Russian retailers expressed interest in the supply of Kyrgyz products and agreed to carry out further work to conclude foreign trade contracts,» the statement says.