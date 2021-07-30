Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 196.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 632,274 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 196,543,425 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,745,060), India (31,528,114), Brazil (19,839,369), France (6,142,282), Russia (6,138,958), Turkey (5,682,630), Great Britain (5,828,205), Italy (4,336,906), Spain (4,422,291), Germany (3,772,236), Argentina (4,905,925) and Columbia (4,766,829).

At least 4,196,887 people died from the virus, including 612,105 people — in the USA, 554,497— in Brazil, 240,001— in Mexico, 422,662— in India, 129,803— in the UK, 128,029— in Italy and 154,403 — in Russia.

At least 161,973 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 617,387 cases — in Kazakhstan, 127,506— in Uzbekistan, 14,929 — in Tajikistan.