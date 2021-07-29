16:37
New head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek appointed

New head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek appointed. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The previous head of the district Daniyar Arpachiev resigned voluntarily. Mirlan Eshkozhoev was appointed to his place. The corresponding orders were signed by the acting mayor Baktybek Kudaibergenov.

Previously, Mirlan Eshkozhoev served as head of the Statistics Department of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Ruslanbek Akylbekov introduced the new leader to the team.
