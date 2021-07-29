Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 195.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 641,095 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 195,911,151 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,672,640), India (31,484,605), Brazil (19,797,086), France (6,116,853), Russia (6,116,249), Turkey (5,660,469), Great Britain (5,797,445), Italy (4,330,739), Spain (4,395,602), Germany (3,777,236), Argentina (4,891,810) and Columbia (4,757,139).

At least 4,186,657 people died from the virus, including 611,801 people — in the USA, 553,179— in Brazil, 239,616— in Mexico, 422,022— in India, 129,718— in the UK, 128,010— in Italy and 153,620 — in Russia.

At least 161,015 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 617,387 cases — in Kazakhstan, 126,627— in Uzbekistan, 14,845 — in Tajikistan.