22 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 22 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 8 cases were registered in Bishkek, 7 — in Chui region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Batken region and 1 more — in Talas region.

12 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 28 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,400 medical workers, 5,725 of them have recovered in the republic.