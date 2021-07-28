11:23
USD 84.56
EUR 99.59
RUB 1.15
English

13 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least 13 patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Eight cases were registered in Bishkek, three — in Chui region, one — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Batken region.

In total, 2,288 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/202367/
views: 75
Print
Related
22 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
16,456 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,238 - in serious condition
996 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 160,085 in total
226,000 doses of AstraZeneca to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
2,094 children contract COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 194.6 million people globally
24 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
17,207 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,189 - in serious condition
969 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159,089 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek
28 July, Wednesday
11:19
Free viral hepatitis testing conducted in Bishkek today Free viral hepatitis testing conducted in Bishkek today
11:13
22 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:09
16,456 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,238 - in serious condition
10:57
13 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:48
996 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 160,085 in total