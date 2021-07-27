16:46
Bishkek City Hall plans to take $ 33 million loan for purchase of buses

The City Hall of Bishkek plans to take a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the purchase of buses. Vice Mayor of the capital Maksatbek Sazykulov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the total amount of the loan is $ 33 million; $ 25 million of them is a loan, $ 8 million is a grant.

«The loan is designed for 12 years; the grace period is three years. We will buy 250-300 European standard buses from the best manufacturers. The cost of one bus is preliminary €130,000. We want to buy long 12-meter gas buses,» the vice mayor said.

According to Maksat Sazykulov, there are 476 buses on the balance sheet of the Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise, and only 110 of them are serving the routes. 180 buses are being prepared for decommissioning, 156 are under long-term repair.
