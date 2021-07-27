12:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 194.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 566,584 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 194,671,413 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,532,529), India (31,411,262), Brazil (19,707,662), France (6,061,695), Russia (6,071,893), Turkey (5,618,417), Great Britain (5,747,808), Italy (4,320,530), Spain (4,342,054), Germany (3,764,441), Argentina (4,859,170) and Columbia (4,736,349).

At least 4,166,967 people died from the virus, including 610,951 people — in the USA, 550,502— in Brazil, 238,595— in Mexico, 420,967— in India, 129,460— in the UK, 127,971— in Italy and 152,069 — in Russia.

At least 159,089 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 595,577 cases — in Kazakhstan, 124,995— in Uzbekistan, 14,592 — in Tajikistan.
