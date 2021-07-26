19:23
USD 84.23
EUR 99.16
RUB 1.14
English

8 kg of hashish found in house of member of drug gang in Chui region

More than 8 kilograms of hashish were found in the house of a member of a drug gang. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The police suppressed the activities of a drug group that created a stable channel for the transportation and sale of drugs on an especially large scale from Chui region to the Russian Federation.

Earlier, operational information was received about some woman aged 40-45, who was engaged in the trafficking of drugs from Chui region to the territory of Novosibirsk Oblast.

Police officers identified the suspect. The fact was registered and a pre-trial investigation was initiated under article 267 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police detained a citizen, born in 1979. During a search in the house of the detainee, packed briquettes were found and seized. In total, the police officers found 762 briquettes of narcotic drugs. Thus, 8 kilograms 930 grams of hashish were withdrawn from the illegal turnover.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/202157/
views: 140
Print
Related
Over 5 kilograms of drugs confiscated from drug courier in Batken region
Ex-president of AUCA Andrew Kuchins to be deported from Kyrgyzstan
Former AUCA president Andrew Kuchins partially admits his guilt
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Man tries to sell almost two tonnes of sulfuric acid in Batken region
Sale of about 10 kilograms of hashish prevented in Jalal-Abad region
Local council deputy organizes drug trafficking channel in Kadamdzhai
Kyrgyzstani with heroin arrested in Odintsovo near Moscow
Kyrgyzstani detained with 40 kilograms of heroin in Kazakhstan
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan, Russian Customs prevent heroin smuggling into Netherlands
Popular
Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times
List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory
26 July, Monday
18:53
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fun...
17:59
8 kg of hashish found in house of member of drug gang in Chui region
17:00
Fake $6,800 found in apartment of members of organized crime group
16:23
Azimzhan Askarov’s death: No elements of crime, Penitentiary Service claims
15:45
Man kills wife, attempts to commit suicide in Ak-Zhar village