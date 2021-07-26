Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 194.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,573,120 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 194,104,829 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,443,527), India (31,371,901), Brazil (19,688,663), France (6,056,388), Russia (6,049,215), Turkey (5,601,608), Great Britain (5,723,397), Italy (4,317,415), Spain (4,280,429), Germany (3,763,018), Argentina (4,846,615) and Columbia (4,727,846).

At least 4,158,469 people died from the virus, including 610,891 people — in the USA, 549,924— in Brazil, 238,424— in Mexico, 420,551— in India, 129,446— in the UK, 127,949— in Italy and 151,352 — in Russia.

At least 158,210 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 588,856 cases — in Kazakhstan, 124,290— in Uzbekistan, 14,592 — in Tajikistan.