11:45
USD 84.23
EUR 99.16
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 194.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,573,120 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 194,104,829 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,443,527), India (31,371,901), Brazil (19,688,663), France (6,056,388), Russia (6,049,215), Turkey (5,601,608), Great Britain (5,723,397), Italy (4,317,415), Spain (4,280,429), Germany (3,763,018), Argentina (4,846,615) and Columbia (4,727,846).

At least 4,158,469 people died from the virus, including 610,891 people — in the USA, 549,924— in Brazil, 238,424— in Mexico, 420,551— in India, 129,446— in the UK, 127,949— in Italy and 151,352 — in Russia.

At least 158,210 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 588,856 cases — in Kazakhstan, 124,290— in Uzbekistan, 14,592 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/202096/
views: 90
Print
Related
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
11 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
17,878 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,408 - in serious condition
973 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 158,120 in total
31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
19,203 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,409 - in serious condition
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,147 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 156,152 in total
COVID-19: Israel bans travel to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory
Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally
26 July, Monday
11:17
Vice mayor Azamat Sagyndyk uulu detained in Bishkek Vice mayor Azamat Sagyndyk uulu detained in Bishkek
11:05
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 194.1 million people globally
10:52
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
10:39
Girl killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
10:22
Record high air temperature registered on July 25 in Bishkek