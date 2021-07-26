Record high air temperature registered on July 25 in Bishkek

July 25, 2021 became the hottest in the history of meteorological observations in Bishkek. Weather and Climate website provides such data.

The maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached 39.5 degrees yesterday. This is six degrees above normal. Another temperature record was registered this month on July 1, 2021, when the air temperature rose to +37.7 degrees that is 3.7 degrees above norm.

The coldest July 25 was in 1988, when the air warmed up to + 10.3 degrees Celsius only.

The hottest day in July was the 16th of 2015, when the air temperature rose to +42.1 degrees. The average monthly temperature in July is +25.5 degrees in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the forecasts of the Agency of Hydrometeorology, the minimum air temperature at night in Bishkek will be +23-25 ​, the maximum air temperature during the day is expected to reach + 40 today.