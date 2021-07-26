11 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 11 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 5 cases were registered in Bishkek, 1 — in Batken region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Chui region, 1 — in Naryn region and 1 more — in Talas region.

21 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 28 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,354 medical workers, 5,651 of them have recovered in the republic.