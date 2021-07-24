31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 31 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 18 cases were registered in Bishkek, 7 — in Batken region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Chui region and 2 more — in Osh region.

17 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 26 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,326 medical workers, 5,576 of them have recovered in the republic.