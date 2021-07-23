Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 192.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 568,017 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 192,531,709 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,282,698), India (31,257,720), Brazil (19,523,711), France (5,996,060), Russia (5,979,027), Turkey (5,563,903), Great Britain (5,626,745), Italy (4,302,393), Spain (4,249,258), Germany (3,758,425), Argentina (4,812,351) and Columbia (4,692,570).

At least 4,135,259 people died from the virus, including 610,190 people — in the USA, 547,016— in Brazil, 237,626— in Mexico, 418,987— in India, 129,266— in the UK, 127,920— in Italy and 149,012 — in Russia.

At least 155,005 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 568,915 cases — in Kazakhstan, 122,048— in Uzbekistan, 14,359 — in Tajikistan.