28 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 28 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 12 cases were registered in Bishkek, 5 — in Batken region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, one — in Chui region, one — in Osh region and 7 — in Jalal-Abad region.

12 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 22 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,295 medical workers, 5,533 of them have recovered in the republic.
