Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 191.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 560,205 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 191,963,692 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,226,806), India (31,216,337), Brazil (19,473,954), France (5,973,912), Russia (5,955,809), Turkey (5,554,317), Great Britain (5,586,716), Italy (4,297,337), Spain (4,219,723), Germany (3,756,497), Argentina (4,798,851) and Columbia (4,679,994).

At least 4,126,555 people died from the virus, including 609,862 people — in the USA, 545,604— in Brazil, 237,207— in Mexico, 418,480— in India, 129,182— in the UK, 127,905— in Italy and 148,229 — in Russia.

At least 153,878 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 568,915 cases — in Kazakhstan, 121,329— in Uzbekistan, 14,291 — in Tajikistan.
