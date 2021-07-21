Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan

Russia Today journalists filmed a documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan — «Grab and Run: Kidnapped Brides of Kyrgyzstan».

«According to various estimates, from half to two thirds of marriages in Kyrgyzstan are made against the will of the brides. Girls are kidnapped in plain sight — this ancient custom is called «Ala kachuu», that is, «grab and run.» Why does it continue to exist? » the authors of the film ask.

The film tells how the lives of several abducted brides developed: someone managed to escape and return home, while someone had a much sadder fate.

A 26-year-old Aizada Kanatbekova was abducted on April 5. The video of the incident was posted on social media. She and her abductor were found dead two days later. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

On May 27, 2018, the 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at the police department of Zhaiyl district. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her to marry him, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked forgiveness from the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova. Deputies of the Parliament were concerned about the egregious case. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the walls of Parliament.