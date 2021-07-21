12 students successfully complete studies at IT Academy with support of Kumtor

Twelve students, who had successfully completed their 9-month training program at the Karakol IT Academy, were awarded certificates in a solemn atmosphere in Bishkek. All of them have acquired a profession of Junior Front End Developer. Press service of Kumtor Gold Company reports.

As it is noted, Saltanat Yerkimbayeva, Director of the Steps to Success Non-Governmental Association, expressed gratitude to Kumtor for supporting the Issyk-Kul Youth Programming Training Project.

In 2020, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC supported the implementation of the Karakol IT Academy Project (Steps to Success Non-Governmental Association) «Training of Programming Experts (Front-End + PHP)». The project is aimed at improving the living conditions of rural youth in the region, increasing digital literacy and launching the process of mastering IT technologies.

As part of the project, 12 students of 9 and 11th grades from the villages of Barskoon, Tamga, Tosor and Saruu of Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region were selected to receive free training at the Karakol IT Academy.

«The graduates will develop websites for aiyl okmotu (village council) in Barskoon, Tamga, Tosor and Saruu villages (electronic reception, electronic system for approval of local council documents) and for schools (electronic diary, a platform for teachers to conduct online classes) during the year based on a needs assessment, as well as create start-up profiles for existing guest houses at booking.com. All recipients of the developed products will undergo training.

Thus, in addition to the young people themselves, the project also is aimed at supporting local government bodies, local entrepreneurs, and school education,» the press service reported.