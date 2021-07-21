15:36
USD 84.78
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 191.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 2,517,213 globally over the past 5 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 191,403,487 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,174,774), India (31,174,322), Brazil (19,419,437), France (5,952,339), Russia (5,931,925), Turkey (5,546,166), Great Britain (5,542,635), Italy (4,293,083), Spain (4,189,136), Germany (3,754,846), Argentina (4,784,219) and Columbia (4,668,750).

At least 4,114,393 people died from the virus, including 609,529 people — in the USA, 544,180— in Brazil, 236,810— in Mexico, 414,482— in India, 129,109— in the UK, 127,884— in Italy and 147,457 — in Russia.

At least 152,709 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563,173 cases — in Kazakhstan, 120,631— in Uzbekistan, 14,228 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/201671/
views: 88
Print
Related
Incidence of pneumonia grows by almost a quarter in Kyrgyzstan
Sister of President of Tajikistan dies of coronavirus
30 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
20,365 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,537 - in serious condition
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total
20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition
38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,364 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 147,656 in total
Popular
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan
Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities
20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition 20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition
21 July, Wednesday
15:30
Ulukbek Maripov leaves for Batken region Ulukbek Maripov leaves for Batken region
15:04
President Sadyr Japarov to meet with deputies of Parliament
14:56
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 191.4 million people globally
14:42
Incidence of pneumonia grows by almost a quarter in Kyrgyzstan
14:30
Another mass brawl between migrants occurs in Moscow