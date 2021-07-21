Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 191.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 2,517,213 globally over the past 5 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 191,403,487 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,174,774), India (31,174,322), Brazil (19,419,437), France (5,952,339), Russia (5,931,925), Turkey (5,546,166), Great Britain (5,542,635), Italy (4,293,083), Spain (4,189,136), Germany (3,754,846), Argentina (4,784,219) and Columbia (4,668,750).

At least 4,114,393 people died from the virus, including 609,529 people — in the USA, 544,180— in Brazil, 236,810— in Mexico, 414,482— in India, 129,109— in the UK, 127,884— in Italy and 147,457 — in Russia.

At least 152,709 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563,173 cases — in Kazakhstan, 120,631— in Uzbekistan, 14,228 — in Tajikistan.