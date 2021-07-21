30 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 30 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 20 cases were registered in Bishkek, one — in Osh city, 4 — in Batken region, one — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Chui region, one — in Osh region.

8 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 21 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,238 medical workers, 5,464 of them have recovered in the republic.