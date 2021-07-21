12 people die after torrential rains flood subway in Zhengzhou city in China

Twelve people died after torrential rains flooded a subway in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Foreign media report.

According to them, the city of more than 10 million people had experienced a series of rare and heavy rainstorms, causing water to accumulate in Zhengzhou metro.

Heavy rains led to flooding in parts of Central China on Tuesday and forced thousands to evacuate pic.twitter.com/QrudURhgnL — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 20, 2021

Storms have battered Henan province since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season that has caused rivers to burst their banks, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and upending daily lives of millions of people.

Overnight, authorities warned the deluge had created a 20-metre (66-foot) breach in the Yihetan dam in Luoyang with the risk that it «may collapse at any time».

Henan province, which is home to some 94 million people, has issued its highest level of weather warning.

Several countries in Europe have been flooded last week. About 170 people died, many are missing in Germany.