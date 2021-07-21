Export of gold from Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 180 million for 5 months

Export of gold has decreased by more than 3.8 tonnes compared to the same period in 2020. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

According to it, the export of gold in monetary terms reduced by almost $ 180 million.

In January-May 2021, gold exports amounted to 4,135.7 kilograms ($ 234.7 million). At least 7,973.9 kilograms ($ 413.3 million) were sold abroad for the same period in 2020.

In May 2021, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov met with the staff of the Kumtor mine and introduced the temporary external manager of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Tengiz Bolturuk.

Centerra Gold Inc. published a statement in response to the adoption of a resolution by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, instructing the government to impose external management on the Kumtor mine and on Centerra’s subsidiary in the Kyrgyz Republic Kumtor Gold Company (KGC).

At a press conference in Bishkek on May 20, the then deputy of the Parliament Akylbek Japarov said that Kyrgyzstan would be able to sell gold produced at Kumtor.