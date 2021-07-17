38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 38 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 15 cases were registered in Bishkek, 9 — in Batken region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad region, 4 — in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region and one more — in Naryn region.

11 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 31 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,120 medical workers, 5,340 of them have recovered in the republic.