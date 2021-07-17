10:30
COVID-19: Citizens can get vaccinated at resorts in Issyk-Kul region

Vacationers and local residents are actively vaccinated against COVID-19 at Aurora, Kyrgyzskoye Vzmorye and Goluboy Issyk-Kul resorts in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Vaccination takes place in the procedure rooms of the resorts in compliance with all sanitary standards.

With the arrival of a new batch of Sinopharm vaccine, an active phase of vaccination of the population against coronavirus is observed throughout the republic. Many people were waiting for the vaccine in order to protect themselves and members of their family from the infection, since the vaccine is one of the most effective ways to combat the spread of coronavirus.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.

Delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca is expected for 20,000 people.
