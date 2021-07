Bekbosun Borubashov has been appointed an adviser to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President signed a corresponding decree yesterday.

Bekbosun Borubashov is the head of the department at the Faculty of Law of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, he headed the constitutional convention on the development of the draft Basic Law, focused on the presidential form of government.