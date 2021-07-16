14:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 188.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 572,277 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 188,886,274 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,975,642), India (30,987,880), Brazil (19,262,518), France (5,895,453), Russia (5,810,335), Turkey (5,507,455), Great Britain (5,301,296), Italy (4,278,319), Spain (4,069,162), Germany (3,748,379), Argentina (4,719,952) and Columbia (4,583,442).

At least 4,066,019 people died from the virus, including 608,398 people — in the USA, 538,942— in Brazil, 235,740— in Mexico, 411,989— in India, 128,864— in the UK, 127,840— in Italy and 143,657 — in Russia.

At least 146,292 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 536,089 cases — in Kazakhstan, 117,902— in Uzbekistan, 14,000 — in Tajikistan.
