13:10
USD 84.76
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.14
English

Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Kyrgyzstan

Retail prices for meat increased by almost 36 percent on average over the year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Prices for beef on average reached 464.76 soms per kilogram in the republic, and compared to the same date last year, they increased by 108 soms, or 30.3 percent. Mutton costs 488.47 soms now that is 41.12 percent more than in 2020.

At the same time, the maximum retail prices for beef were registered in Jalal-Abad (496.23 soms), Naryn (484.64 soms), Osh (482.03 soms), and the minimum prices — in Pokrovka village (425.93 soms), in Batken (433.27 soms) and Isfana (434.97 soms) cities.

Retail prices for mutton exceeded the national average in Kara-Suu (527.98 soms), Jalal-Abad (525.98 soms) and Osh (509.44 soms per kilogram) cities, and the lowest prices for it were registered in Pokrovka village (422,98 soms), as well as in Kara-Balta (447.65 soms) and Karakol (448.49 soms) cities.

«The largest increase in prices for beef compared to the same date last year was registered in Jalal-Abad, Nookat and Uzgen, for mutton — in Kara-Suu, Jalal-Abad and Tokmak cities,» the National Statistical Committee reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/201381/
views: 86
Print
Related
Carrot price drops to 45 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Cement rises in price by 13 percent for month in Kyrgyzstan
Price of mutton grows by almost 29 soms for 30 days in Kyrgyzstan
Prices for carrots and beetroot almost double for year in Kyrgyzstan
Global slowdown in grain price growth eases pressure on prices in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for sugar, vegetable oil
Four pharmaceutical companies fined for driving up medicines prices
Prices for some types of food products continue to grow in Bishkek
Suppliers and sellers of products agree to curb price increases together
Potatoes, vegetable oil rise in price most of all over past year
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
16 July, Friday
12:43
Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Kyrgyzstan Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Ky...
12:32
33 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:26
20,022 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 - in serious condition
12:22
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:18
1,334 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 146,292 in total