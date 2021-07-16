Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Kyrgyzstan

Retail prices for meat increased by almost 36 percent on average over the year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Prices for beef on average reached 464.76 soms per kilogram in the republic, and compared to the same date last year, they increased by 108 soms, or 30.3 percent. Mutton costs 488.47 soms now that is 41.12 percent more than in 2020.

At the same time, the maximum retail prices for beef were registered in Jalal-Abad (496.23 soms), Naryn (484.64 soms), Osh (482.03 soms), and the minimum prices — in Pokrovka village (425.93 soms), in Batken (433.27 soms) and Isfana (434.97 soms) cities.

Retail prices for mutton exceeded the national average in Kara-Suu (527.98 soms), Jalal-Abad (525.98 soms) and Osh (509.44 soms per kilogram) cities, and the lowest prices for it were registered in Pokrovka village (422,98 soms), as well as in Kara-Balta (447.65 soms) and Karakol (448.49 soms) cities.

«The largest increase in prices for beef compared to the same date last year was registered in Jalal-Abad, Nookat and Uzgen, for mutton — in Kara-Suu, Jalal-Abad and Tokmak cities,» the National Statistical Committee reported.