33 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 33 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 6 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 15 — in Batken region, one — in Jalal-Abad region, 7 — in Chui region, one — in Osh region and one more — in Naryn region.

23 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 18 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,082 medical workers, 5,298 of them have recovered in the republic.