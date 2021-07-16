13:10
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

11 patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

Six cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Talas region, one — in Chui region, one — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 2,154 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
