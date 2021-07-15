18:42
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 188.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 571,284 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 188,313,997 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,947,182), India (30,946,074), Brazil (19,209,729), France (5,884,395), Russia (5,785,542), Turkey (5,500,151), Great Britain (5,252,655), Italy (4,275,846), Spain (4,041,474), Germany (3,746,935), Argentina (4,702,657) and Columbia (4,565,372).

At least 4,057,531 people died from the virus, including 608,115 people — in the USA, 537,394— in Brazil, 235,507— in Mexico, 411,408— in India, 128,797— in the UK, 127,831— in Italy and 142,877 — in Russia.

At least 144,958 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 524,878 cases — in Kazakhstan, 117,409— in Uzbekistan, 13,958 — in Tajikistan.
