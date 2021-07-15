Askar Sydykov: It is important to limit interference in work of business

It is important now to limit any interference in business activities and violation of its rights. The head of the International Business Council (IBC) Askar Sydykov said today during a briefing.

According to him, compared to the spring, number of business complaints about illegal actions has decreased. But this does not yet mean a radical change in the situation. At the same time, he noted two important points, which may be associated with a decrease in the number of entrepreneurs’ appeals to the IBC. This is the abolition of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes and the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security.

«But the cases investigated by the Financial Police were handed over to the Prosecutor General’s Office. Instead of the Anti-Corruption Service, according to media reports, another unit will perform the same functions. We have to watch how the situation changes. In general, we proposed in April at a meeting at the Ministry of Economy and Finance to impose a complete moratorium on the initiation of new pre-trial proceedings against entrepreneurs and to suspend investigations of existing ones until the epidemiological situation stabilizes and the internal political processes are completed. We believe that it is necessary, at least for now, to give the economy an opportunity to work without interference. In addition to law enforcement, there are other inspection bodies that fully ensure the safety of life and health of the population,» Askar Sydykov said.