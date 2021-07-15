14:09
40 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 40 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 17 cases were registered in Bishkek, 12 — in Batken region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region and 2 — in Naryn region.

11 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 28 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,052 medical workers, 5,257 of them have recovered in the republic.
