Kyrgyzstan invites SCO partners to step up fight against coronavirus pandemic

The First Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev took part in a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the SCO’s activities for 20 years and tasks for the further development of cooperation within the organization, topical international and regional issues and preparations for the upcoming anniversary meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council.

In his speech, Nuran Niyazaliev stressed that cooperation within the SCO covers almost all sectors — security issues, the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, in the field of education, healthcare, culture, environmental issues and others.

It is necessary to take joint measures for post-pandemic economic recovery, ensuring food security, development of transport and transit projects and implementation of the Kyrgyz Republic’s initiatives within the SCO.

Nuran Niyazaliev

The Kyrgyz side proposed to continue close work within the framework of the existing SCO mechanisms to combat coronavirus, as well as, taking into account detection of new strains of the virus, to continue the practice of exchanging experience between specialists and doctors of the SCO countries on methods of prevention and countering the spread of COVID-19.
