SCO asks all parties to conflict in Afghanistan to refrain from use of force

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev took part in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the SCO member states and Afghanistan in the format of SCO-Afghanistan contact group.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and noted that achievement of peace and stability in this country is one of the main factors in ensuring security in the SCO region. The heads of delegations called on all parties involved in the conflict in Afghanistan to refrain from using force and actions that could lead to destabilization and unpredictable consequences in the areas of Afghanistan’s borders with the SCO member states.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister noted that the activities of terrorist organizations on the territory of Afghanistan are of particular concern.

The armed groups operating in the country should never be used by third forces for threats or attacks on other countries and states — members of the SCO.

Nuran Niyazaliev

In addition, the head of the delegation stressed that Kyrgyzstan is interested in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and, as far as possible, will make efforts to provide all kinds of assistance to the people of Afghanistan, as well as ethnic Kyrgyz in this country.

Following the meeting, a joint statement was adopted by the Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states.
