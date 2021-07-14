Shambala film by Artykpai Suyundukov to be screened at film festival in Italy

Shambala film, directed by Artykpai Suyundukov will be presented at Religion Today Film Festival in Italy. Kyrgyzfilm national film studio informed 24.kg news agency.

The film is reported to have entered several nominations, including the F.A. Bonporti Conservatory Special Jury Award as the best soundtrack.

Religion Today is an International Film Festival dedicated to religious diversity for a culture of peace and interfaith dialogue. It promotes the idea of ​​a journey «exploring differences», both in religious practices and beliefs, as well as in cinematic styles and languages. The film festival will take place from September 22-29 this year.

Shambala film is based on the story by Chingiz Aitmatov «The White Steamer». The film was produced by Kyrgyzfilm national film studio named after Tolomush Okeyev with participation of Aitysh Film studio.